David Silva returns to Spain to sign for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva as a free agent, the La Liga side said in a statement.

The former Spain international, 34, has left City after a decade of service in which he won 11 major trophies including four Premier League titles.

The Manchester outfit had announced earlier on Monday that they would be honouring the Spaniard by building a statue of him outside their Etihad Stadium.

Sociedad, who finished sixth in La Liga, are one of the most attractive sides in the Spanish top-flight and were searching for a new playmaker after Martin Odegaard ended a one-year loan spell to return to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Stoke City have signed former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel on a free transfer, the second tier Championship club.

Mikel returns to English football having left Turkish side Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March. The 33-year-old spent 11 seasons at Chelsea, helping the London side win two league titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League.

"We're delighted to bring John to the club," Stoke manager Michael O'Neill said in a statement. "His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player.

"I was really impressed with him when we met for the first time and he outlined what he wants from the next phase of his career."

Stoke finished 15th in the Championship last season.

- Reuters