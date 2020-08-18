CSA’s Smith looks to win back SA Cricket fans

With the sport’s administration in a downward spiral, CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith believes that development from the ground up is the only way to put the game back in the minds and hearts of the South African public.

CSA has endured a turbulent last 48 hours, first by the dismissal of COO Naasei Appiah on Sunday, followed by the resignation “with immediate effect” of Chris Nenzani and later acting CEO Jacques Faul on Monday.

In an emergency meeting held on Monday, CSA decided that according to a memorandum of incorporation, vice-president Beresford Williams would act as president until the embattled organisation’s annual general meeting is held on September 5.

On Tuesday, Smith was speaking to journalist Bruce Whitfield in the PSG Think Big series where the asset management firm chats to individuals at the forefront of their industries.

In the live webinar dialogue between the two, the former Proteas skipper said winning over the population again “won’t come from an administrator”.

“Anyone in the business side of sport needs to get that right.

“To make sure the money flows into the game [so] we can invest in the grass roots is important.

“But, the only way we are going to get back into the hearts and minds of our fans is if our national teams are representative of the country, are high-performing, on both the women and men’s side,” Smith said.

The former opening bat has also been the subject of discussion in a tirade of attacks and questions from former cricketer Thami Tsolekile in recent weeks.

Tsolekile is serving a 12-year ban from the game for his role in SA’s 2015 match fixing scandal.

Smith said when he took up the role of interim director in December last year, SA cricket had fallen into tough times both on and off the field.

“I’ve got one of the most extensive jobs and that’s creating a high-performing environment for both men and women.

“Down the pipeline, introduction of the game to youngsters, touch points, transformation and growing the game, so cricket services forms a very extensive part of what CSA does,” he said.

He felt he was pulled in all directions of the game, both on the field and in the boardroom, describing the period as a tough few months for the embattled body.

“In December, it was very well documented, from suspension of certain high profile positions within CSA, forensic audits being done, and that’s still on the go a whole lot of months later, board issues, performance issues from our teams, sponsors putting CSA to task, journalists being banned.

“Where do you start, it was one giant mess,” he said.

Smith said his job was more cricket focused when he first came in, but he had subsequently been roped in to assist in other areas of the organisations.

“You start having to repair a number of relationships from sponsors, to player bodies, to fixing TV right deals that were done in the past but were not paid for.

“Then trying to formulate a strategy to move forward as well, then before you know it, you make it through the summer.

“Trial and error, you rebuild some things, then Covid-19 hits and you face the next phase of those challenges,” Smith said.

