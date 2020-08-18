Sport

Bafana Nhleko’s coaching link to Kings dismissed

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 18 August 2020

 

Talk that highly rated Junior Springbok assistant coach Bafana Nhleko is being lined up as potential coach of the Southern Kings has been dismissed as speculation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill

Most Read

X