Solskjaer says Man Utd must strengthen squad after Europa exit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he plans to strengthen his squad ahead of next season following a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals in Cologne on Sunday.

Having already fallen twice at the semi-finals stage in cup competitions this season, United were looking to go one better by reaching Friday's Europa League final.

And they looked to be on course to do just that after Bruno Fernandes converted their 22nd penalty of the season in the ninth minute in the RheinEnergieStadion.

However, goals from Spanish winger Suso and former Newcastle United striker Luuk de Jong ensured five-time Europa League winners Sevilla will face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final, while ensuring United finish the season trophyless.

"I cannot say when or if transfers are going to be done, but we are looking at it," Solskjaer said. "It is a quick turnaround (until the start of the new season). We just have to be 100% sure when we do those deals.

"The players worked so hard, showed the right mentality, but we need to strengthen the squad depth, of course. It will be a long season."

Missed chances cost United against Sevilla, whose goalkeeper Bono was in inspired form. Over the course of United's quarter-final against FC Copenhagen and their semi-final on Sunday they had 46 shots but managed just two goals - both penalties.

"The keeper's had a fantastic game," Solskjaer added. "Of course it’s disappointing that we don’t score. We know we have players who have the quality to score, but that’s the game.

"When you don’t take your chances, it’s going to be hard."

Sevilla have reached their sixth UEFA Cup/Europa League final - at least twice more than any other side in the history of the competition - with the victory over United taking them to 20 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Their match-winner De Jong led the praise for keeper Bono after an inspired series of saves kept Manchester United at bay.

Substitute De Jong stole in to fire Sevilla into next Friday's final in the 78th minute, but only after Moroccan shot-stopper Bono kept them in the match either side of halftime.

He made six crucial saves to deny Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, at times appearing to be taking on United's attack on his own.

"Compliments to Bono, who saved us so many times at 1-1," Dutchman De Jong, who put Sevilla one win away from a sixth title in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, said.

"Then I got the chance to come in and score the winning goal. It feels fantastic to be in the final now. We had a really good match tonight, with an incredible goalkeeper on our side."

Bono, on loan from Girona, has been Sevilla's number two keeper behind Tomas Vaclik this season in La Liga. But with the Czech having suffered a knee injury he took his chance to shine at the end of the domestic campaign.

Before being beaten by Fernandes's early penalty, Bono had conceded just once in six games.

"Our goalkeeper put in a good performance," coach Julen Lopetegui said. "We waited for De Jong's arrival and we took advantage. Bono in the second half was very important for us."

Bono has been Sevilla's Europa League keeper this season and now will get the chance to help the Spaniards win the competition for an astonishing sixth time.

"I'm very happy because we know Manchester United are a big club," the Canada-born 29-year-old, not surprisingly named man of the match, said.

"We were clever and in the bad moments we were strong. When they had difficult moments, we scored the goals. This team has good motivation, and now we have a beautiful final."

