Applications for the second wave of Covid-19 relief funding for athletes have opened and will close at the end on the final day of August‚ the sport‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced in Pretoria on Monday.

Athletes will have between August 18 to August 31 to apply and the maximum amount of relief available per applicant is set at R6‚600.

The ministry opened the first wave of the fund in April with R150m made available. Athletes who benefitted from the previous funds do not qualify for the second wave.

“Note that a list of all sport beneficiaries who benefited during the first wave will be posted on the various department platforms and also be given to Federations and sports entities to guard against any form of double dipping‚” said Mthethwa.

The minister said his department will be rolling-out two processes to implement sector relief.

The first process will include relief for athletes and all technical personnel in the sport sector while the second will focus on arts and culture sector relief.

Applicants who are eligible to apply will include athletes‚ coaches‚ technical support personnel and freelance fitness instructors or practitioners.

“These are applicants who rely solely on income generated from participating in sport competitions‚ events and in fitness activities‚ who operate as freelancers‚” said Mthethwa.

The minister also announced the following exclusions for sport:

∙ Registered businesses and employees who work in such businesses may not qualify for this relief. They are encouraged to explore other relief interventions available within government‚ particularly the Department of Employment and Labour.

∙ Sport personnel with other sources of income and those who are employed or on a fixed term contract do not qualify for relief. Athletes on fixed-term contracts: These athletes are catered for in terms of contracts entered into with either the federations or clubs.

∙ Sport personnel who benefited from the first wave of relief or from any of the provincial relief funds do not qualify.

“It is critical to note that any provision of false information will be treated as fraud and dealt with through the appropriate criminal justice system‚” said Mthethwa.

Compliance Documents for Sport:

All applications must be accompanied by the following compliance documents for sport:

∙ Certified copy of South African Identity Document; date of certification should not be older than 3 months. Passport or Drivers Licence are not allowed.

∙ Valid proof of bank account.

∙ Detailed bank statements showing income earned from sport competitions‚ events‚ activities and fitness instruction services from March 2019 to February 2020.

∙ If you are an athlete‚ coach or technical support personnel‚ a signed and dated letter from your federation or organisation confirming your activities is required.

∙ If you are a fitness instructor / practitioner‚ a letter (signed and dated) from an institution or organisation you provided fitness instructor / practitioner services for‚ confirming your work.

∙ The Department and any of its agencies reserves the right to conduct verification‚ due diligence and request additional information prior to providing the relief.

∙ The Department does not endorse the charging of fees for assistance in completing the application.

Mthethwa said spectators at sporting venues are still prohibited despite the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend that the country will move to a more relaxed level two of lockdown restrictions.

“Therefore‚ it is important to note that we still need to remain vigilant in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

“Hence‚ we must continue to wear our masks at all times in public spaces‚ continue observing proper hygiene protocol; including washing of hands‚ and sanitation.”

- TimesLIVE







