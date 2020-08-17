Orlando Pirates will be patient allowing Gabadinho Mhango to find his scoring touch‚ but also have to be aware that they have good strikers on their bench‚ coach Josef Zinnbauer has said.

Pirates notched a second 0-0 draw against Bidvest Wits in their return to football at the weekend and Zinnbauer hinted that they will need to make a decision at some stage over whether to bring their other striker capable of being prolific‚ big Tshegofatso Mabaso‚ into the starting line-up.

This was after Bucs followed Tuesday's goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium with another against Wits at Ellis Park.

Mhango's white-hot form as Zinnbauer arrived in December helped the coach get off to a flying start.

The Malawian‚ who had four goals by November‚ raced to the top of the Absa Premiership chart with 10 goals in eight games as Bucs charged into the top three.