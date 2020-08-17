Arangies, White claim Mandela Bay 500

The windy city lived up to its billing when it delivered 65km/h winds for the Mandela Bay 500, the second round of the SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Racetrack on Saturday.

Charl Arangies partnered with Stuart White to take a comfortable win in the Into Africa Mining/Vaal Fluid Systems SA Lamborghini Huracan.

They were followed over the line by Marcel and Dayne Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488) with the Bigfoot Express Freight Porsche 991 GT3 Cup car of Andrew Culbert and Sun Moodley in third overall.

Team Perfect Circle Volkswagen capped a memorable day at the circuit as they finished fourth overall as well as taking the Class B victory.

Wright Motorsport’s Bryan Morgan and Donovan Taylor in their Great Soft Backdraft Roadster took the Class E win and fifth overall.

The Scuderia Scribante B26 Chevron was the early leader but White, who took the first stint in the Lamborghini was right behind them with the Ferrari third in line.

The leading trio quickly opened a gap over the chasing pack, which was led by the Ligier.

Once White found a way past the Chevron, other than for a short period after the first round of pit stops, the Lamborghini crew were able to control things from the front despite a power steering niggle that cost them an unscheduled stop late in the day.

The Chevron, piloted by cousins Franco and Silvio Scribante eventually retired after 2½ hours leaving the Ferrari as the only challenger to White and Arangies.

The father-and-son combination suffered a spin after an incident with one of the Minis, costing them a couple of laps, a gap that they were never able to close, as they settled for second.

The Porsche of Culbert and Moodley was making steady progress running comfortably ahead of the Team Perfect Circle VW after the challenge provided by Volkswagen Motorsport’s Keagan Masters and Daniel Rowe, in the debut outing with the Golf 8 GTI, came to an end.

Hack and Bezuidenhout crossed the line in fourth and won Class B with Bryan Morgan and Donovan Taylor taking fifth and the Class E win in their Great Soft Backdraft Roadster.

Kris Budnik and Chris Pretorius claimed Index of Performance honours from Eastern Cape racers Stephan Aucamp and Henco Booysen with Bryan Morgan and Donovan Taylor in third.

In the shorter 1-Hour Sports & GT Race, run for the first hour of the Mandela Bay 500, Sun Moodley took the win from Roy Obery (Haval Edenvale Porsche 996).

The next round of the SA Endurance Series is scheduled to take place at the East London Grand Prix circuit on September 5.

