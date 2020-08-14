‘Hurt’ Smith responds to Tsolekile: ‘I was never in charge of selections’

Cricket SA director of cricket and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith says he was never in charge of selection during his long leadership tenure‚ but was also hurt by accusations made by former provincial and national teammate Thami Tsolekile in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Smith took to Twitter to respond to Tsolekile’s claims that he was deliberately sidelined when he was the national team’s reserve wicketkeeper and not getting an opportunity to replace long-time incumbent Mark Boucher.

Boucher‚ who was forced into retirement during the 2012 tour to England because of an eye injury‚ has since become the men’s national team coach.