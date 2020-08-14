Bester is privileged to be part of SPAR Women’s Virtual Challenge

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth boy and Jacaranda FM Breakfast show host Martin Bester says he’s privileged to be part of the SPAR Women’s Virtual Challenge, which takes place on September 26.



The challenge is SPAR’s answer to the cancellation of all the Women’s Challenge Series races around the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.