Scribantes looking to make home advantage count

PREMIUM

The intoxicating roar of high octane racing cars will make its way back to Aldo Scribante Raceway when drivers take to the track for the Mandela Bay 500 on Saturday.



Forming part of the larger SA Endurance Series, 71 drivers from 31 teams will take their vehicles to the edge in what promises to be an exciting second leg. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.