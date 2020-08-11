Pitso Mosimane’s message to Motjeka Madisha after his mistakes in Sundowns' cup match

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s message to Motjeka Madisha after his mistake-riddled Nedbank Cup semifinal against Bidvest Wits on Saturday night was that the unfortunate central defender is in good company.

Downs’ coach assured his defender that‚ after many strong performances this season‚ Madisha will not be made a scapegoat on the basis of one poor night that almost cost Sundowns a 3-2 victory at Orlando Stadium.

Mosimane observed that the return to football internationally has seemingly been marked by some howlers by big-name centrebacks.

The coach pointed to France international centreback Raphale Varane’s horror show on Friday night that led to goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City to eliminate Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League last-16.