WATCH| Chiefs, Maritzburg bag Absa Premiership awards

Tinkler led the tough-to-beat Maritzburg to four wins in a row before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted a purple patch that included impressive wins against title-chasing Chiefs and dark horses Bidvest Wits away from home. They also beat unpredictable Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City.

Claasen played a huge role in the KwaZulu-Natal club's storming charge up the standings and he chipped in with four goals and several assists.

Chiefs resume their programme against Wits at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday and will hope that Manyama's award provides motivation to the rest of the squad after their shock 1-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened AmaZulu in their last outing before the season was suspended in March.

The winning goal was chosen by the supporters and they felt that Manyama's lone strike against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby at the end of February was deserving of the accolade.

The full list of goal of the month winners so far:

August: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns) September/October: Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City) November: Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs) December: Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs) January: Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates) February/March: Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

