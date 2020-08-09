Sport

Max Verstappen ends Mercedes' winning streak

By Reuters - 09 August 2020
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 9, 2020 in Northampton
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 9, 2020 in Northampton
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to end Mercedes' run of domination and become champion Lewis Hamilton's closest challenger.

In a race that was dominated by tyre strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to take second place late in the race and stay 30 points clear in the championship.

Hamilton, who gained an extra point for fastest lap, also equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record of 155 career podium finishes.

- Reuters

 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Veteran photographer Charles Pullen describes how he captured the 1990 Northern ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read

X