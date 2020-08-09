Too early to break out dance moves after rugby victory, says Robertson

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said on Sunday it was too early to break out dance moves after winning the Super Rugby Aotearoa title with a match to spare, as he looked forward to the final game next week against the Blues.

The Crusaders came from behind to beat the Highlanders 32-22 in Christchurch on Sunday to move to an unassailable 28 points on the table.

The 10-times Super Rugby champions face the second-placed Blues (22 points) in the final game of the domestic competition next Sunday at Eden Park.

Robertson, who is known for break dancing on the field after the Crusaders secured their Super Rugby titles, said it was too early to do so when asked if he would repeat the feat on Sunday.

"It doesn't quite feel right," he told Sky Sports. "We haven't finished the job yet. There will be another time for that."

Robertson added that a concerning injury to prop Oli Jager, who appeared to be knocked unconscious in a shoulder charge by Sio Tomkinson that earned the Highlanders inside centre a yellow card, had also tempered the feelings of joy.

The side would therefore have a low-key celebration and the players would have curfews as they prepare for their clash with the Blues, where he expects just as tough an encounter as they faced against the Highlanders.

"We were on the ropes for a lot of the game, but there were just some moments where key guys stood up," Robertson said, referring to the side combining to put George Bridge over for two tries inside three minutes, which gave them the lead.

"That performance from the Highlanders did justice to the competition. It showed how much they cared, how much we cared ... and how tough it is. It had everything."

- Reuters