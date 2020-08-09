Sport

South African rookie Binder claims historic win in Brno

By Reuters - 09 August 2020
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder in action during the MotoGP Czech Republic at Masaryk Circuit, Brno, Czech Republic on August 9, 2020
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder in action during the MotoGP Czech Republic at Masaryk Circuit, Brno, Czech Republic on August 9, 2020
Image: DAVID W CERNY / REUTERS

KTM rider Brad Binder claimed his maiden, historic MotoGP victory at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on Sunday, while Championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished a disappointing seventh.

It is the first time a South African has won a race in the premier class.

With nine laps remaining, South African rookie Binder chased down early leader Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha before holding his nerve to seal victory in only his third start in the premier class.

Johann Zarco, who claimed a first MotoGP pole position for Avintia Ducati on Saturday, completed an unexpected podium, while Petronas Yamaha's Quartararo struggled for grip as he dropped five places to finish in seventh place. 

- Reuters

 

