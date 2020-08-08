Vunipola sees silver lining in Saracens relegation

Billy Vunipola says Saracens' relegation to the second-tier Championship could be a “massive plus” for their England internationals as they will not be subjected to high-intensity matches so often throughout the season.

Saracens drop into the second tier at the end of the current campaign after being relegated for breaching salary cap rules.

The Premiership, which has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume this month with Saracens facing Bristol Bears on Aug. 15 in the first of their nine remaining games.

“There's definitely a perceived pro to the position we find ourselves in. There's also a few cons,” Vunipola said.

“What we won't be getting is regular high-intensity games like Champions Cup games. If we are able to still be picked for England it will be a massive plus for us.”

Several England internationals, including skipper Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Elliot Daly, Vunipola and his brother Mako, have committed their future to the club.

The number eight said Saracens would not be going through the motions in the remainder of the season.

“It's about showing people that we're not just here to enjoy the ride,” the 27-year-old said.

“We want to improve. The boys are ready to roll.”