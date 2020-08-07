WBF All Africa bantamweight champion Magwaza primed for title defence

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth-based World Boxing Federation All Africa bantamweight champion Sanele Magwaza is keeping himself in shape in anticipation of the sport’s return.



With the country on level 3 lockdown, people are allowed to train outdoors and the 24-year-old has picked up from where he left off in terms of preparations for his defence fight...

