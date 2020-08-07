WBF All Africa bantamweight champion Magwaza primed for title defence
Port Elizabeth-based World Boxing Federation All Africa bantamweight champion Sanele Magwaza is keeping himself in shape in anticipation of the sport’s return.
With the country on level 3 lockdown, people are allowed to train outdoors and the 24-year-old has picked up from where he left off in terms of preparations for his defence fight...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.