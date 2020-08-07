Former Proteas ODI player and Dolphins stalwart Vaughn van Jaarsveld has said Thami Tsolekile’s match-fixing claims about him were disgusting and that he has nothing to hide.

The 35-year-old left-handed top-order batsman who represented the Proteas in two ODIs and three T20s in 2009‚ said Tsolekile’s allegations were damaging and had the potential of tarnishing his reputation.

“I have nothing to hide. I followed all the protocol and did everything that Saca‚ Louis Cole and the National Prosecuting Authority put forward to me from a legal perspective. I followed every step given to me‚” Van Jaarsveld said.

“I played open cards with the authorities‚ gave over my phone records and I was the other that gave over Gulam’s [Bodi] other phone number that caught everyone out. I’ve got nothing to hide.

“I had these allegations sent to me on Tuesday night and I saw them on Wednesday morning. They disgusted me and I have my family’s reputation to protect.”

In a Tuesday evening interview on radio sports show Marawa Sports Worldwide‚ the 39-year-old Tsolekile said Van Jaarsveld was approached by Bodi in an Africa T20 Cup match in Potchefstroom‚ but didn’t report the approach.