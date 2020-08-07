Motorsport back with a bang in Bay

PREMIUM

Motorsport is to make a long-awaited return to the Aldo Scribante racetrack next week, when the best racers from across the country compete in the second round of the SA Endurance Series.



Motorsport SA (MSA) safety panel head Sparky Bright told The Herald on Thursday that competition at the famed track would resume next weekend for the Port Elizabeth leg of the series...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.