Motorsport back with a bang in Bay
Motorsport is to make a long-awaited return to the Aldo Scribante racetrack next week, when the best racers from across the country compete in the second round of the SA Endurance Series.
Motorsport SA (MSA) safety panel head Sparky Bright told The Herald on Thursday that competition at the famed track would resume next weekend for the Port Elizabeth leg of the series...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.