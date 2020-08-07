Lockdown can help extend careers — Moerat

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown doesn’t have many obvious benefits but Western Province and Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat believes it can help extend playing careers.

Super Rugby was halted in mid-March to help curb the spread of the virus and Moerat believes the extended timeout will ultimately be beneficial to bodies that are normally under near constant siege.

“The lockdown has been different for everyone‚” he said.

“For most players it was a good period to just recoup and recover.

“I won’t say it came at a good time but I think in the long run something like the lockdown could be beneficial for your career. It can lengthen your career‚ not just in the long run but in the short term as well.