WATCH | Vincent Kompany to Percy Tau: 'We’re going to push you‚ and to be the best player you can be'

RSC Anderlecht have released a video of player-manager and former Manchester City defensive legend Vincent Kompany welcoming new loan signing Percy Tau to the club.

The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana forward concluded his loan agreement for the 2020-21 season to Anderlecht from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday‚ after spending last season at Belgian Jupiler Pro League champions Club Brugge.

Kompany told Tau it is Anderlecht’s role to get the player to the Premier League with Brighton.