Man City sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Manchester City have signed defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announce.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported City paid Bournemouth 40 million pounds ($52 million) to sign the 25-year-old with an additional 1 million pounds to be paid in add-ons.

"City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade," Ake said in a statement. "Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world class players.

"Pep (Guardiola) is a manager admired across the world – what he's done in the game speaks for itself. The success he's had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me."

Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season and Ake is one of their players who was expected to leave to continue playing in the top flight.

The Netherlands international, who has also played as a left back, came through Chelsea's youth system and was initially loaned out to Bournemouth before he signed permanently for the south coast club in June 2017.

Ake had loan spells at Watford and Reading before making 121 appearances for Bournemouth across all competitions, scoring 11 times and playing more minutes in the Premier League than any other player at the club.

City, who finished runners-up in the Premier League to Liverpool, are looking to strengthen their central defence as Guardiola aims to improve his squad for a title challenge next season.

Ake is City's second recruit in the off season after the club signed Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia on a five-year contract on Tuesday in a deal reported by British media to be worth 23 million euros ($27 million).

Torres said Valencia's failure to hand him the captain's armband and make him one of their highest-paid players were key factors in his decision to join Manchester City.

"I wanted to stay and I put forward the conditions to do so. They weren't above the club's means," Torres told Spanish newspaper Marca.

"One was for owner Peter Lim to be involved in contract negotiations so that I knew I was important, another was to be captain ... The third was to be one of the highest paid players. I wanted two of the three, but none were fulfilled."

Torres said he first thought about leaving Valencia when he was told he would not be a first-team regular in the recent campaign.

"I started thinking about leaving last summer after the European Under-19 Championship. The club told me personally that they weren't counting on me," he said.

"They literally said I was the fifth winger in the squad, that reinforcements were coming and other players from other positions were ahead of me.

"It was a very hard blow for me, but what was worse was that they even put me on the market and offered me to teams in Spain."

Torres, who scored six goals and had eight assists for Valencia in all competitions last season, joins City as a replacement for Leroy Sane after the German winger moved to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last month.

- Reuters