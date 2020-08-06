Life in shadow of coronavirus: Celtic, Baroka get first taste of new normal

“In Europe you will have seen that most of the teams started slowly and we expect the same thing to happen with us‚” he said Maduka.

“Games won’t be fast like they were before the break [in March] because it has been a long time without playing football. We have never been through this situation before but it will improve as more matches [are played].

"The other problem we are facing is that we had to wait for a long time to get permission to resume training and when we finally resumed training we did not know when we were going to be allowed to play.

“That situation made things difficult for us as we prepared the team because we were worried we might overload players. We did not know when the games were going to continue. We had to make sure that we took a gradual approach at training and it was not easy.”