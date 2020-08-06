Brentford confirm Bafana midfield star Kamohelo Mokotjo's departure

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank was glowing in his praise of the “superb” contribution made in his three seasons at the club by former PEC Zwolle and FC Twente midfielder Mokotjo‚ who is a free agent after his contract ended.

Mokotjo (29) played 35 league games for the Greater London club as they finished ninth in the 24-team Championship in 2017-18‚ and 34 times as the Bees only managed 11th in 2018-19.

The South African played 25 league games in the past coronavirus-delayed season where Brentford finished third to reach the playoffs. Injured from March‚ Mokotjo extended his contract past June but did not feature in the playoff semifinals or final.

Brentford posted on their official website on Thursday: “Brentford FC can confirm that Nikos Karelis and Kamohelo Mokotjo have now left the club.