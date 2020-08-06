Bloem Celtic decide against signing ex-Downs striker Tokelo Rantie

Bloemfontein Celtic have decided against signing former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Tokelo Rantie.

But the door has not been completely slammed in his face as Celtic coach John Maduka said the nomadic former Sundowns and AFC Bournemouth attacker would be allowed to continue training with the Free State side until the end of the season.

“He is still with the team and he is working hard‚" he said.

"We hope he will continue doing that and we will make a final decision [ahead of] the coming season. We are not going to sign him for the remaining games of this season but he is training well.”

Maduka is preparing to face Boroka FC in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and has used the last few weeks to run the rule over the resources at his disposal after assuming the reigns recently following his co-coach Lehlohonolo Seema's departure to Chippa United.