“We just have more experience and understand the game and its administration better.”

These words were penned by Hannes Erasmus‚ the president of Rustenburg-based Impala Cricket Club‚ in an e-mail to fellow administrator Phestus Motshabi last month as the two officials argued over whether to hold a members' council meeting — a gathering of club presidents in the North West province.

Erasmus’s comments came after North West Cricket (NWC) president Dr Oupa Nkagisang sent out a notice on July 6 for the virtual meeting to be held on July 14.

The meeting did not take place‚ however‚ after Cricket South Africa (CSA) served Nkagisang with legal papers to stop him from convening the gathering.

Motshabi‚ from the Geek Cricket Academy‚ then suggested that the clubs themselves should continue with the gathering‚ as the NWC president was barred from doing so by the governing body.