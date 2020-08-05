Radebe captained Leeds in the mid-1990s to early 2000s before the club was relegated while in the throes of financial turmoil.

The much-loved Leeds great said the club's absence from the Premier League was a bitter pill to swallow as the club enjoys massive support and has great potential.

“It’s been 16 horrible years‚ hard and disappointing long years for such a great and massive club to be in the doldrums of the lower leagues‚ which was disappointing and sad to see if you know the history of the club.

“They’ve always been a great club and even when they were relegated to League 1 they still maintained their great following‚ the biggest in that league.

"In the Championship it was the same again but I think it was a dream come true for all of us to gain promotion.

“But for the fans it’s been tough and to see them back is absolutely amazing and we’re all excited.

"We’re not just back but we’ve won the Championship‚ which is great and shows that this club is capable of going places.

“I spoke to the captain last month and I have been in touch with some of the directors ... it’s absolutely amazing‚ you know‚ what they’ve gone through and have [now] managed to clinch promotion at this time.

“And yes‚ I would have loved to have been there to celebrate this achievement with the club. It means a lot to us and a lot to the current players.

“We know that the journey we had has not been that easy and to be honest‚ the aim is to stay in the Premier League because I think there’s a chance of us competing in Europe in the next few years after the club has solidified the squad.”