Percy Tau to play season on loan at Anderlecht in Belgian league

Percy Tau will play a season on loan at Anderlecht in the coming Belgian Jupiler Pro League season‚ reports in Belgium have confirmed.

A report in Belgium’s Gazet van Antwerpen said Tau arrived back in Belgium – where he turned out with mixed success for league champions Club Brugge last season – from South Africa on Monday to tie up a loan deal with RSC Anderlecht.

The 2020-21 Belgian league season kicks off on Saturday.

This will be Bafana Bafana and former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tau’s third season at a third club on loan from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

He turned out in the second-tier for Royal Union St Gilloise in 2018-19‚ winning the Belgian First Division B’s player of the season award.