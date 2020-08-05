Boxing South Africa (BSA) is without a chief executive officer after Tsholofelo Lejaka's resignation on Monday.

Lejaka's five-year term was to end next year but Peter Ngatane‚ the BSA chairman‚ declined to comment on whether the regulatory body is now operating without a CEO.

“I can’t comment on that‚” Ngatane said.

But Khulile Radu‚ one of BSA's senior board members‚ said: ‘Yes‚ Lejaka wrote to us on Monday informing us about his departure and also explained why he was leaving.

"Every board member has a copy of his letter.

"The man has got potential to do bigger things and we can’t hold him back. It is just unfortunate that he had to leave at this point in time.”