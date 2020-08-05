RSC Anderlecht have made their one-year loan deal signing of Percy Tau official‚ posting it on their official website and social media pages on Wednesday morning.

RSC tweeted a slickly produced video of Tau in his new club kit being driven to his new home ground‚ Lotto Park‚ in the municipality of Anderlecht‚ Brussels‚ the player musing on music and its connection to football‚ which ended with the words‚ "Percy is here".

Tau spent last season on loan at Belgian Jupiler Pro League champions Club Brugge‚ starting brightly but fading notably later in the season.

The Bafana Bafana star joins another of the biggest teams in Belgium‚ and a club who are hungry to turn around their poor eighth placing last season under former Manchester City defensive legend Vincent Kompany as player-manager and Franky Vercauteren as head coach.

“I am part of a team that always wants to play good and attacking football. That suits me perfectly‚" Tau told Anderlecht's website.

"RSCA has my style of football. We are made for each other. I will do everything I can to contribute to this team and guide the club back to where it belongs - to the top of Belgian football.”

Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke was quoted as saying: “Percy is a player who already knows our capital and the league. He is a creative‚ technically strong‚ fast and agile player‚ and he can play in various attacking positions.

"In addition‚ he has already demonstrated that he can be efficient and decisive. Due to a lack of preparation‚ we just have to give him some time to be important for us‚ but we are of course happy with his added value to our squad.”

This is former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tau's third loan in three seasons from English Premier League outfit at a third team Brighton & Hove Albion.

In 2018-19 he turned out for Royal Union St Gilloise‚ winning the Player of the Season award in the Belgian First Division B.

Tau‚ a 2016 Caf Champions League winner with Sundowns‚ earned Uefa Champions League and Europa League experience last season with Brugge‚ including against Real Madrid and Manchester United.

- TimesLIVE





