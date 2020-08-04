Chippa United ’s Kevin Moyo chasing fast finish
Kevin Moyo has been successful at Chippa United so far and he is now determined to close the season on a high.
Moyo, 27, together with his twin brother Elvis, joined the Port Elizabeth club from Zimbabwean side FC Platinum in July 2019...
