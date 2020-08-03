Top eight finish possible, says Chippa’s Mzinzi

PREMIUM

Chippa United may be hovering near the relegation zone but the club’s COO, Lukhanyo Mzinzi, is confident they can still finish in the top eight of the Absa Premiership.



The league resumes next week with Chippa playing Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on the Friday (3.30pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.