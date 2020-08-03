Top eight finish possible, says Chippa’s Mzinzi
Chippa United may be hovering near the relegation zone but the club’s COO, Lukhanyo Mzinzi, is confident they can still finish in the top eight of the Absa Premiership.
The league resumes next week with Chippa playing Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on the Friday (3.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.