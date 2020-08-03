Motherwell Cricket Club mourns loss of second founder member
Motherwell Cricket Club chair Siseko Zokoza has called on club affiliates to stand together after the death of its president, Dumaphi Nomoyi, at the weekend.
Nomoyi’s passing comes just over a month after his twin brother and co-founder of Motherwell CC, Ngenile, died in June. ..
