Motherwell Cricket Club mourns loss of second founder member

PREMIUM

Motherwell Cricket Club chair Siseko Zokoza has called on club affiliates to stand together after the death of its president, Dumaphi Nomoyi, at the weekend.



Nomoyi’s passing comes just over a month after his twin brother and co-founder of Motherwell CC, Ngenile, died in June. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.