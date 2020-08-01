Sport

Lewis Hamilton takes pole for home British GP

By Reuters - 01 August 2020
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on August 01, 2020 in Northampton, England.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix in a track record time on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who is chasing a record seventh win at Silverstone on Sunday, was joined on the front row by Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas with Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifying third.

The pole was the 91st of Hamilton's career and seventh at Silverstone. 

