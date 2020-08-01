Kaizer Chiefs express surprise over Barcelona’s strikingly similar new jersey

Kaizer Chiefs have expressed their surprise that a new Barcelona jersey is so strikingly similar to Amakhosi’s commemorative 50th anniversary jersey released in January.

Chiefs’ marketing director, Jessica Motaung, said the issue of Barca’s new black and gold Nike away jersey being an almost exact replica of Chiefs’ strip compounded the disappointment the Soweto giants had felt that so few of their 50th anniversary shirts had been printed.

Chiefs’ commemorative jersey was released in early January and sold out in days.

The clash with Barcelona’s new kit has seen Amakhosi supporters voice their disgruntlement on the Catalan club’s Twitter posts launching the shirt.

“I’ve had several discussions with Nike about it,” Motaung told TimesLIVE.