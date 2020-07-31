Warriors physio Marelize Opperman urges women to follow their dreams

Warriors physiotherapist Marelize Opperman believes women can make it in any industry, but they must believe they have the power to turn their dreams into a reality.



Opperman, 31, who has been with Sophie Chandler and Associates since 2015, said her journey to the job at Warriors cricket had not always been sunshine and roses, but she had enjoyed every moment. ..

