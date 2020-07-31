Cheetahs on plans to be competitive on two fronts

Having prioritised the Pro14 in previous seasons‚ the Cheetahs can now change tack due to their state of limbo in the European competition.

They are likely to shift focus to the Currie Cup once South African teams get the go-ahead to resume combat with early September having been identified as a potential kick-off.

Last season the Cheetahs deployed mostly u21 players in the Currie Cup with the seniors doing duty in Pro14. It met with a predictable outcome with the Cheetahs finishing bottom of the Currie Cup points table.

However‚ their coronavirus-enforced hiatus from Pro14 will give them the opportunity to focus on a Currie Cup that will be a very keenly contested ice breaker amid the general thaw of lockdown restrictions.

“We are hoping to have a good Currie Cup. We then hope to catch up the Pro14 matches from mid December into January‚” said a Cheetahs insider.