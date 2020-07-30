Sekotlong says Chippa ready for tough task

PREMIUM

Influential Chippa United striker Thokozani Sekotlong says his teammates are mentally prepared for the tough task that awaits them in completing their Absa Premiership season.



The 29-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns player said the players were ready to hit the ground running...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.