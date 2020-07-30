Kaizer Chiefs to rely on 'mental strength' when PSL resumes: Khune

Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says the team will tackle their rivals using their mental strength when the PSL season resumes in August.

Khune said while it was important that Chiefs pick up where they left off, home training has been tough for the players after President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented the lockdown in March.

He said he was excited about some field action but also wary of how the Covid-19 pandemic affected a lot of keepers, including Manchester United’s David de Gea and Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel.

“I realise that the break affected a lot of keepers, including David de Gea and Kasper Schmeichel. They didn’t seem to have the same confidence as before the break. There was clearly a lot of rustiness,” said Khune.