Lingard reflects on difficult season with Man United

"I lost who I was as a player and person, but I never wanted to give up, I knew who I really was on and off the pitch and knew that having been there before I could get there again.

"This meant working harder than I'd ever done before and trusting in those around me that they knew how to best help me achieve that."

In an interview with the Daily Mail last December, Lingard said he took on greater responsibility for his younger siblings after his mother became unwell earlier in the season.

Lingard also said he had feared for his United future after posting a bizarre video on social media with team mate Marcus Rashford before the start of the last campaign.

"I know the fans have been frustrated but in all this time my love for this club and everyone connected to it has never left me," Lingard, a United academy graduate, said.

"This team, this club is my family and I will continue to keep working harder than ever to help this team achieve its goals."

Lingard has been linked in the media with a move away from United in the current transfer window, having less than a year remaining on his contract.

