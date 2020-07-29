Leopards pick up pieces after Clark's shock exit: 'It was a shock to us when he resigned to be honest'

Morgan Shivambu and Mongezi Bobe will assume the reins as joint caretaker coaches at struggling Black Leopards as the stunned Limpopo club attempts to deal with the shock departure of Alan Clark this week.

Lidoda Duvha’s preparations for the restart of the season were thrown into turmoil when Clark suddenly handed in his resignation on Tuesday morning and signalled his intention to join an unmanned club in Kosovo.

Shivambu and Bobe will be assisted by goalkeeper coach Samuel Banda.

Leopards senior official Tshifhiwa “Chief” Thidiela said they were stunned when Clark abandoned the basement club at a critical stage of the season and their focus now is to try and stabilise the team in these final weeks of the campaign.

He said they will give support to the incoming technical team and not dwell too much on Clark's actions.

“It was a shock to us when he resigned to be honest‚” said Thidiela.

“There is nothing much we can do about what has happened but as management we had to decide whether we are going to appoint someone (else) or to complete the season (with the trio) or not.

"You must also remember that it may be short notice for someone to come in from outside and make a meaningful contribution.”

Leopards will be based at FNB Stadium in these last few weeks of the season and Thidiela said the members of the interim technical team have been tasked with the responsibility of preparing the side during their stay in the PSL's ‘bio-bubble’.

“For now‚ we have Mongezi Bobe‚ Morgan Shivambu and Samuel Banda who have been working closely with Alan Clark as assistants in the first team and they have been asked to continue doing what they have been doing.

“Even on Tuesday when Clark left‚ they (Bobe‚ Shivambu and Banda) took over the training session and they will continue to do so. If there is a change‚ we will definitely communicate with them but for now they will be working together to prepare the team to finish the season.”

The season will resume with Leopards sitting at the foot of the table with only 20 points from 24 matches and they are three points adrift of AmaZulu‚ who are above them from the same number of games.