Kings name 38-man squad for rugby’s restart
With professional set to resume in four weeks, the Southern Kings have named a 38-man squad to play in an enlarged Currie Cup Premier Division.
There are no surprises in the line-up and the only newcomer is experienced Sharks scrumhalf Cameron Wright, who will link up with the squad later this week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.