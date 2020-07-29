Kings name 38-man squad for rugby’s restart

PREMIUM

With professional set to resume in four weeks, the Southern Kings have named a 38-man squad to play in an enlarged Currie Cup Premier Division.



There are no surprises in the line-up and the only newcomer is experienced Sharks scrumhalf Cameron Wright, who will link up with the squad later this week...

