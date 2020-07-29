Sport

Famous Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane dies

By Marc Strydom - 29 July 2020
The South African football fraternity is mourning the passing away of Orlando Pirates super fan “Mgijimi”.
Image: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix

The famous Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla Sindane has died.

Sindane, also known as "Mgijimi" died in his eMalahleni town in Mpumalanga‚ Pirates’ secretary of the supporters branch for eMalahleni‚ Puleng Semela‚ confirmed on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that he has passed on‚” Semela said.

“According to his father they found him in his place where he was staying at around 11am.

"He had left the family [the day before] and he went to go and sleep where he was staying in eMalahleni.”

The cause of death has not been established.

"Mgijimi" was known for covering his body with white paint‚ and wearing all white overalls‚ and for being a charismatic presence in the stands at Buccaneers matches and events.

Orlando Pirates fans have received the news with shock.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

