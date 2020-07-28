There is a reason professional rugby players have extended pre-season training routines before they go into combat.

That much is clear given the high attrition rate in New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa with all five franchises afflicted by crippling injuries‚ some hit harder than others.

Their orthopaedic upheaval has been monitored with more than a passing interest by the Springbok brains trust who are hoping to get their players properly up to speed should they get the green light to play in the Rugby Championship‚ which is tentatively scheduled to start in October.

Although they are champing at the bit to get back to full training‚ coronavirus-enforced lockdown restrictions have kept them well separated.

While the Kiwis had a five-week return-to-play protocol before their players were unleashed on each other‚ South Africa’s players will probably require a seven-week build up period before seeing combat.