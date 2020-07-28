Alan Clark had an opportunity to join a club in Kosovo who could not wait for him to complete the 2019-20 Absa Premiership season‚ and which he could not turn down‚ he said explaining his decision to resign at Black Leopards on Tuesday morning.

Clark could not reveal the name of the club‚ but said it is an assistant-coaching position for a season‚ with the potential of becoming head coach the following campaign.

The Kosovan Superleague ended two days ago‚ on Saturday‚ with FC Drita champions‚ and the club Clark will join will begin its preseason in the midst of the Premiership’s return on August 8 from the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t want to leave Leopards. My every intention was to finish the season‚” Clark told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“There are a few tasty fixtures we have in the last six games that personally I wanted to be involved in against especially one of my previous employers [AmaZulu] where I feel like I had something to prove because they didn’t really give me an opportunity [as assistant-coach].