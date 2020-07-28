F1 champ Lewis Hamilton says 'misinterpreted' over Bill Gates anti-vaccine post

Formula One (F1) world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he was "misinterpreted" after sharing a post on social media that accused Bill Gates of lying about a coronavirus vaccine.

Hamilton said he wanted to "clarify (his) thoughts" on the issue after the video posted to his 18.3 million Instagram followers attracted critical comments.

The post has since been deleted.

In the footage, Gates, the billionaire philanthropist who has pledged $250m to fighting the Covid-19 disease, is questioned about the possible side-effects of a vaccine.

A comment accompanying the original post accuses Gates of telling lies -- something that Hamilton said he failed to spot.