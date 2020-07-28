Chippa must hit the ground running — Seema

New Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says his players need to adapt quickly and smartly when the Absa Premiership League resumes next weekend.



The PSL’s board of governors on Monday triggered the restart of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship seasons to begin as soon as August 8 and finish on September 5. ..

