Panel appointed to monitor health and safety compliance at PSL clubs set to complete visits this week
The six-member panel that has been set-up by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to monitor health and safety compliance in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is expected to complete its visits to the clubs this week.
The panel had already visited the training sites of 10 Absa Premiership clubs by late last week and they are expected to round off their visits in the coming days before turning their attention to the GladAfrica Championship.
They have already visited AmaZulu‚ Cape Town City‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ Ajax Cape Town‚ Stellenbosch FC‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Maritzburg United‚ Bidvest Wits‚ Highlands Park and SuperSport United.
But their work could come to an abrupt end later on Monday if PSL's 32 clubs declare their seasons null and void in an extra ordinary Board of Governors meeting to be held on Monday afternoon.
Chief Director in the department of sports, arts and culture Ikgopoleng Masisi‚ who is the convener of the panel‚ said they are working closely with the SA Football Association (Safa) and PSL compliance officers to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders.
“The process is ongoing as there will be a second round of monitoring which might lead to sanctioning‚” she said.
Masisi said they would communicate if there are shortcomings related to compliance.
“Their first task is to monitor‚ identify‚ compile a report and speak to the clubs' compliance officers to quickly amend all potential risk elements and then submit the report to the office of the Director General (DG) for processing‚" she said.
"The report will then be communicated to the Safa/PSL compliance officers who will in return consult the clubs on the eradication of identified risk.
"If there is evidence of any major matters of non-compliance‚ engagements will continue to ensure compliance.
“Our approach is more corrective and equally to assist the clubs with minimising the spread of Covid-19‚ this is not a punitive process.
"The principles of monitoring and evaluation will be followed.
"Once the report and the analysis have been compiled and completed‚ the report will be shared with the sports bodies for them to commit to any measures to address any shortfalls as identified.
“The team is familiar with the compliance plans submitted by the sports bodies.
"They will work with the Monitoring and Evaluation of the Department and will act in a professional and ethical manner as is required of public service code of conduct in all their interactions.
"After each visit‚ they are required to prepare a report and submit it to the convener by the end of each week.”