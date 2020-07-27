Clark said the club must be saved at all costs.

“We have to save the team‚ we don’t want the team to go down‚” said Clark who will be faced with a mountain to climb.

“I have said it before that we are confident and we don’t deserve to be where we are at the moment to be honest‚ but we have to pull ourselves out of there.

"If I have a look where we are as a team currently in our training programme and development since the lockdown‚ I think we are looking good.

“The guys are hungry‚ the guys are showing a lot of determination and what has been good is that we have said we want an opportunity to show people that we don’t deserve to be where we are.

"That is all we want and if we get that opportunity we need to take it‚ it’s up to us.”

With matches set to be played in a ‘bio-bubble’ in Johannesburg‚ Clark said they are going to miss the lively atmosphere at Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda.

“We have three home and three away games‚ so it is evenly balanced‚" he said.