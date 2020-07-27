Caster Semenya on parenthood and running 800m

Sport

By Jessica Levitt - 27 July 2020
Caster Semenya has spoken about running and parenthood.
Image: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for IAAF

After weeks of teasing fans with pictures of baby outfits, athlete Caster Semenya has confirmed she is a mom and gave fans a glimpse into her journey.

Semenya, who is notoriously closed about her private life, told fans on her Twitter account what she had learnt about parenthood.

Semenya also spoke about not running the 800m. Her decisive reply was all her fans needed.

In March the Olympic 800m champion confirmed she would be changing focus to the 200m. 

Semenya has refused to take testosterone-lowering medication and has been barred from competing in any distance over 400m to the mile. 

